Former Qatari emir calls Obama a ‘slave’ in leaked conversation with Qaddafi 

The former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani called ex-US President Barack Obama a “slave” and “silly,” according to a leaked audio recording that reportedly captured a conversation between the emir and the late Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

“God curse him… that slave… he is silly. I swear Muammar, he is silly,” the former emir is heard saying about Obama.

Al Arabiya English could not verify the authenticity of the recording, which was posted on social media by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail.

A similar recording between Qatar’s former emir and Qaddafi was released in 2017, in which the two ex-leaders attacked Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Qaddafi and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

Libyan dictator Qaddafi was tortured and killed on October 20, 2011 when rebel fighters took control of his hometown Sirte as part of an uprising that deposed his regime and led to the subsequent civil war in the country.

