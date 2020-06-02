Saudi Arabia announces $500 mln aid to Yemen during virtual UN conference

Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million aid for Yemen during the virtual conference held with the United Nations on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.



The money will go to support the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 and COVID-19 Response plan, according to SPA.

The announcement was made by Royal Court Adviser Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah during the Yemen High-Level Pledging Event 2020 organized by the Kingdom with a goal of raising $2.4 billion.



“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always embraced the principles of peace, harmony and cooperation between the peoples and countries of the world,” he was quoted by SPA as saying. “The Kingdom has provided impartial support and assistance while carrying out its responsibilities to respond to humanitarian crises and limit their effects on people globally.”



Al-Rabeeah also said $300 million will be allocated to UN agencies and organizations. The remaining $200 million will be allocated to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.



Germany also announced a donation of 125 million euros ($139.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, said during the conference, according to Reuters.



Shortly after, it was announced that the United Kingdom announced its pledge of 160 million pounds in aid to Yemen as well.

- With Reuters

