Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island awards $54 million contract for mega project development

Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island mega project, a freehold investment zone that will combine residential areas, offices, restaurants and outdoor areas on an island close to the capital, received a boost on Wednesday as the developer behind the project awarded a 200 million AED ($54.46 million) contract for infrastructure work.

The Jubail Island Investment Company awarded the 18-month infrastructure contract to Gulf Contractors Company, reported the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The contract will complete the infrastructure for the remaining villages of Phase 1 within the 5 billion AED project, added WAM, including the construction of over 47.5 kilometers of internal roads. It will also include electricity, water, sewage and other infrastructure needs for the Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, and Ain Al Maha villages.

According to WAM, Jubail Island will feature “spacious and well-appointed outdoor areas, including parks, walking tracks, kayaking stations and cycling routes for nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts.”

The announcement comes days after Abu Dhabi announced it had banned movement in and out of the emirate due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Next-door Dubai has moved to ease restrictions for malls and businesses as it seeks to restore economic activity.

The Jubail Island development, artist's impression. (WAM)

