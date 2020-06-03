Starting mid-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), will implement the “Noon Work Ban” decision for outdoor jobs carried out under sunlight, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to the directives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The annual decision, issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, requires a worker not to stay in the workplace after 12:30 p.m., prohibiting the resumption of work before 3:00 p.m.
It enforces employers who hire workers to provide them with a shaded place to rest in during their breaks.
Under the decision, daily working hours, for morning, evening or both shifts, are not to exceed 8 hours. If a worker exceeds such eight hours within 24 hours, the extra time will be deemed overtime, for which the worker is to be paid, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labor Relations.
The decision has excluded jobs where, for technical reasons, work must continue non-stop, from the specified ban, provided that employers provide cool drinking water in accordance with the requirements of public safety and health. This should be supplemented by thirst-quenching items, such as salts, lemon etc as used by the local authorities.
In addition, first-aid kits should also be available in the workplace.
Strict adherence to all precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 must also be observed, the Ministry said.
UAE to implement summer ‘Noon Work Ban’ in mid-June, says HR Ministry
Starting mid-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), will implement the “Noon Work Ban” decision for outdoor jobs carried out under sunlight, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to the directives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 11424 Views Dubai’s Bayut, Dubizzle owners, EMPG, OLX to merge, forming $1 bln unicorn start up
- 2134 Views Coronavirus: Am I allowed to leave Abu Dhabi? UAE movement ban questions answered
- 1133 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia remittances increase in Q1 despite outbreak
- 1025 Views Kurdish man killed in Turkey for listening to Kurdish songs: Report
- 370 Views Qatar’s former emir, PM assure Gaddafi Al Jazeera won’t host anti-Libya guests: Audio
- 349 Views Israel says ‘successfully’ tested two ballistic missiles
- 164433 Views Coronavirus: Emirates allows booking flights from Dubai to 12 Arab states from July 1
- 32885 Views Japan will only back Lebanon IMF bailout if it deports Carlos Ghosn: Nissan Lawyer
- 18727 Views Coronavirus: Sudan ex-President Omar al-Bashir in hospital with symptoms, says report
- 17700 Views Netflix documentary criticized for saying Saudi Arabia gained independence in 1932
- 16325 Views Coronavirus: UAE bans movement in, out of Abu Dhabi as lockdown tightened
- 15077 Views Archaeologists reveal well-preserved Roman mosaic in Italy’s Verona