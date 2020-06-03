UAE to implement summer ‘Noon Work Ban’ in mid-June, says HR Ministry

Starting mid-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), will implement the “Noon Work Ban” decision for outdoor jobs carried out under sunlight, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., according to the directives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.



The annual decision, issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, requires a worker not to stay in the workplace after 12:30 p.m., prohibiting the resumption of work before 3:00 p.m.



It enforces employers who hire workers to provide them with a shaded place to rest in during their breaks.



Under the decision, daily working hours, for morning, evening or both shifts, are not to exceed 8 hours. If a worker exceeds such eight hours within 24 hours, the extra time will be deemed overtime, for which the worker is to be paid, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labor Relations.



The decision has excluded jobs where, for technical reasons, work must continue non-stop, from the specified ban, provided that employers provide cool drinking water in accordance with the requirements of public safety and health. This should be supplemented by thirst-quenching items, such as salts, lemon etc as used by the local authorities.



In addition, first-aid kits should also be available in the workplace.



Strict adherence to all precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 must also be observed, the Ministry said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 06:15 - GMT 03:15