Bahrain delays resumption of Friday prayers after hike in coronavirus cases

Bahrain confirmed it will delay a resumption of Friday prayers after the island Kingdom saw a rise in new coronavirus infections during the past week after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the country’s national taskforce against COVID-19.

The country was set to witness a return of Friday group prayers in mosques starting from June 5 under strict coronavirus precautionary measures.

The Kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus said the decision to delay was due to an increase in coronavirus infections caused by a failure by people in adhering to the precautionary measures.

In late March, Bahrain, along with the rest of the Gulf countries, had suspended group prayers and Friday prayers in mosques as part of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Bahrain on Thursday detected 414 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, mostly in foreign workers and some from recent arrivals to the island kingdom, according to health officials.

Out of the 5,480 active cases, 5,471 are currently in stable condition while nine patients are currently under critical care.

Bahrain’s death toll due to COVID-19 currently stands at 21 as of Thursday.

The kingdom’s National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus has emphasized the importance of following the newly expanded face mask protocols recently announced by authorities, including the mandatory use in public, and when around elderly individuals or individuals with underlying health problems living in the same household.

Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 03:31 - GMT 00:31