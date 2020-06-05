NEWS
Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring

Police officers monitor the streets and receive calls from citizens at the Command and Control Center of Dubai Police. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 05 June 2020
Dubai’s State Security forces arrested Amir Faten Mekky, the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in murder, drug trafficking and money laundering, Dubai Media Office announced on Friday.

The Danish national was arrested on Thursday when special forces from the emirate’s security agency raided his place of residence, according to the city’s media office.

Intelligence services discovered that Mekky had entered the country in 2018 after having eluded security forces across Europe, the media office said.

Mekky is currently being investigated and preparations are underway to hand him over to the relevant authorities.

Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30

