Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring

Dubai’s State Security forces arrested Amir Faten Mekky, the leader of one of the most dangerous international crime rings involved in murder, drug trafficking and money laundering, Dubai Media Office announced on Friday.
SHOW MORE
In a sting operation Dubai’s security arrested Amir Faten Mekky, a Danish national, on the 3rd of June. Mekky has eluded security forces across Europe, and has been at large until today.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 5, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 05 June 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30