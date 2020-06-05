Saudi Arabia ranks first for leading hospitals in Arab world,has 8 of region’s top 20

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre ranked first on the list of leading hospitals in the Arab world, while seven other hospitals in the Kingdom ranked in the top 20 for the region, according to a report from Spain’s largest public research body.

Cybermetrics Lab, a research group under Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) in Madrid, found that eight hospitals in Saudi Arabia were among the best.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in the capital Riyadh is the region’s leading hospital, offering primary and highly specialized inpatient and outpatient medical care and participating in clinical and research studies.

Prince Sultan Military Medical City (PSMMC), formerly known as Riyadh Military Hospital, ranked second on the list.

The Royal Commission Hospital in Jubail and the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation in Riyadh are also ranked as top-notch facilities.

The Kingdom’s Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) in May said that government and private hospitals in Saudi Arabia would begin applying “updated” standards to better combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the implementation of the new standards, the Ministry of Health evaluated hospitals across the country.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 611 coronavirus deaths and 93,157 confirmed cases.

