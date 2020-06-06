UAE minister: Gulf has changed and cannot go back to what it was before Qatar crisis

“The Gulf cannot return to what it was before the Qatar crisis,” said UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on the third anniversary of the severing of ties with Qatar, stressing that the crisis was “not worth commenting on.”

“I do not think that the Qatar crisis, on its third anniversary, deserves comment. Paths have diverged and the Gulf has changed and cannot go back to what it was,” Gargash said in a tweet on Friday.

“The causes of the crises are known, and the solution is also known and will come in time. Perhaps the best advice is to ignore and move beyond escalation and act for the future,” he added.

In June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt severed all ties to Qatar, including a travel ban and cutting political and trade relations. The four countries accused Doha of supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran. Qatar denied the charges.

Recently, leaked audio recordings between Qatari leadership and former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi have raised controversy of Doha’s foreign policy.

One recording reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani telling Gaddafi that Doha-owned Al Jazeera would not stop negative coverage of Saudi Arabia.

