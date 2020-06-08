NEWS
GULF

UAE allows illegal residents to leave, exempts them from related fines

Leen Alfaisal, Al Arabiya English Monday 08 June 2020
Text size A A A

UAE allows illegal residents to leave, exempts them from related fines

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 08 June 2020 KSA 17:59 - GMT 14:59

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top