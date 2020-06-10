Coronavirus: Air Arabia announces repatriation flights from UAE to Egypt June 11-16

Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia confirmed it will be operating new outbound flights from the Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, to Egypt to allow Egyptian nationals to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airlines said it will begin the special repatriation flights starting Thursday from Sharjah International Airport to Cairo International Airport and Borg El Arab International Airport in Alexandria until June 16.

“Air Arabia is committed to supporting requests to operate repatriation and cargo flights and working closely with UAE authorities in this regard,” the airline said in a statement.

“Flights are available for booking on the website or by contacting the Air Arabia call center on 06 5580000 or a travel agent,” the airliner added in its statement.

Air Arabia reported a 45 percent fall in first quarter profit earlier in May, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed travel demand. It also laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic the same month.

The UAE reported 528 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday after conducting over 37,000 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,904.

Egypt, meanwhile, confirmed it detected 1,385 new cases of coronavirus and 35 deaths.

The United Arab Emirates initially suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 over coronavirus fears. It has since slowly begun opening up operations at airports for repatriation, transfer, and cargo flights as the country began to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

