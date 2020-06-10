Saudi King Salman approves Saudi Health Council steps to improve health care system

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has approved several decisions taken by the Saudi Health Council, including a national plan for the development of enhancing patient safety and the quality of services in the Kingdom’s health sectors.

According to the Saudi Health Council Secretary-General Dr. Nahar al-Azmi, the new plans will also include joint efforts to work with relevant governmental and private health sectors to develop quality and safety measures in line with the goals set by the Kingdom’s National Transformation Plan 2020.

Specifically, 10 decisions were approved in total earlier last week, including specifics on codifying several procedures and protocols across the Kingdom’s hospitals and medical centers.

One new decision included the approval of maintaining the mission of air medical evacuations under the supervision of the General Administration of Medical Services at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense and placing necessary protocols to facilitate the coordination between the Saudi Health Council and the administration.

Another decision also specified the adoption of a unified contact number (2222) for cases of CPR in all government and private hospitals in the Kingdom due to the direct impact on the speed of response to such emergency cases.

Al-Azmi said all newly approved decisions will be adopted across the Kingdom’s health facilities from specialized centers to major hospitals.

