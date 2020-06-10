Saudi deputy defense minister discusses regional security with UK counterpart

Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has received a phone call from British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during which they discussed joint efforts to achieve regional security and stability.

During the phone call, both ministers also reviewed the historical and distinguished relations between the two countries, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“During the call, His Highness the Deputy Minister of Defense expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom for its efforts in cooperation between the two countries by sending British military forces and defense systems to the Kingdom to achieve common goals in protecting the security of the region,” the SPA statement read.

For his part, Wallace said that the British forces present in Saudi Arabia “confirm the depth of the partnership between the two friendly countries and enhance cooperation to maintain the security and stability of the region.”

Prince Khalid bin Salman also praised the achievements of the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Britain in various fields, especially in defense, stressing the importance of “strengthening this partnership within the framework of a common vision in facing all forms of threats to international peace and security, and to protect vital waterways and not to jeopardize trade International risk.”

