UAE Foreign Minister reviews bilateral relations with Indian counterpart

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has reviewed bilateral ties between the UAE and India with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in a video call, according to an official statement.

“This came in a video call between the two top diplomats, which covered the global fight against COVID-19 and the exchange of expertise between the two countries, including their application of state-of-the-art technology in the early detection of the novel virus. They exchanged condolences over the virus-related deaths and stressed the necessity of bolstering joint action in combatting the pandemic,” according to the statement carried by the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“Sheikh Abdullah spoke high of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19, hailing India's dispatch of medical and nursing teams to the UAE in support of the country's efforts to contain the pandemic. He praised the distinguished role played by these teams in treatment of the virus patients and their effective participation in the 'UAE Volunteers' campaign to stem the fallout of the global pandemic,” the statement added.

The UAE top diplomat also praised the support provided by India over the recent period for EXPO 2020 Dubai, currently postponed until 2021, adding that the UAE is “looking forward to India's distinguished participation in the global event.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 02:14 - GMT 23:14