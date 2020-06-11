Saudi Arabia’s US ambassador Princess Reema recommended for IOC membership

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud has been recommended for International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership.

Five candidates, three women and two men, have been nominated for membership by the IOC Executive Board, and their nominations will be approved on July 17, 2020 during the IOC virtual session.

“By proposing three female candidates, the IOC demonstrates again its commitment to promoting gender equality within its leadership by implementing the governance-related recommendation of the Gender Equality Review Project, which set the target of having 30 per cent of decision-making positions held by women by 2020,” a press release from the IOC Executive Board said.

Princess Reema is currently Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, and is the first female to hold the post. She has also served as President of the Mass Participation Federation, which is the Kingdom’s principal body responsible for increasing sports participation by increasing opportunities for all members of society.

The other members are a former head of state, the son of a former prime minister and two 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medalists were recommended for IOC membership.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović was the first female president of Croatia from 2015 until February. A third woman proposed for membership, Maria Colon of Cuba, took javelin gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Sebastian Coe, who won the first of back-to-back 1,500 meters titles in Moscow, is set to become an IOC member after five years leading track and field's governing body.

A fifth new member to be confirmed at the IOC's online meeting next month is Battushig Batbold, a badminton official whose father led Mongolia's government from 2009-12.

The Olympic games set for Tokyo in 2020 were postponed a year due to coronavirus.

A decision on whether to confirm four additional sports proposed for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be taken in December as scheduled, despite the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to 2021.

Three of the four – skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing – will make Olympic debuts in Tokyo, while breakdancing is a new event for Paris.

