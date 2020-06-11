Turkey's military solution prolongs the suffering of Libyans: UAE’s Gargash

Turkey’s military solution for Libya prolongs the suffering of its people, the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Thursday.



“The mirage of the military decision that Ankara wants prolongs the suffering of the Libyans, and violates the international consensus,” he said on his official Twitter account.

He also praised Egypt's initiative on Libya saying it is at the center of the of Arab and international political action to restore stability to the north African country.

Gargash stressed the UAE's and Cairo's continued efforts in seeking an immediate ceasefire in Libya.

Egypt had called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, as part of a wider political initiative, which was welcomed by Russia and the UAE. Turkey, however, dismissed it.

Later on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglusaid in a TV interview that the United States needs to play a more active role in Libya, both in achieving a ceasefire and in political talks, Reuters reported.

Libya's warring sides began to engage in a new round of ceasefire talks on Wednesday, the United Nations said, after rapid gains by the UN recognized government ended with heavy fighting around the central coastal city of Sirte.



The Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) have each met separately with UN negotiators, the UN Libya mission said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of talks led by the United Nations between Libya's warring sides and urged speedy negotiations to achieve a ceasefire.

