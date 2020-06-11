US does not want to see copy of Hezbollah on Saudi border: Brian Hook

Washington is working to stop Iranian funding to the Houthis and it does not want to see another Hezbollah on the Saudi Arabian border, the top US official for Iran said Thursday.

The strategy on Iran is focused on sanctions, isolation and the threat of military deterrence, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told Al Arabiya in an interview.

Hook said there was no difference between moderates and hardliners inside of Iran and that Tehran had lost its influence in Iraq, following the killing of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in January.

Speaking about the Houthi militia, Hook said that Washington was pressing to halt Iranian funding to the group and that the US did not want to see a copy of Hezbollah on the Saudi border, in reference to the Houthis.

Hook also touched on Syria, where he said the US would not help rebuild the war-torn country until all Iranian forces and militias were out.

As for Lebanon, Hook said the Lebanese people were suffering from the rampant corruption caused by Hezbollah. He added that the US was satisfied with the results of sanctions against the Lebanese militia.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07