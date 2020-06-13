Houthi ballistic missile intercepted near Saudi Arabia’s Najran: Spokesman

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards civilian targets in Saudi Arabia's Najran Saturday morning, the coalition spokesperson said, according to official Saudi Press Agency.

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Al-Maliki said that some civilians were slightly injured by falling debris but the attack did not result in any deaths.

The missile was launched from the Yemeni city of Sa'dah, according to SPA, toward the southwestern Saudi Arabian city near the border with Yemen.

The Arab Coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the UN-recognized government to power in Sanaa, after it was ousted from the capital by the Iran-backed Houthis in late 2014.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This marks the latest Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia, following sporadic missile attacks on various Saudi Arabian locations including Abha airport.

Al-Maliki added that 312 ballistic missiles targetting the Kingdom have been intercepted as of June 13.

In March, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.

- With Reuters, Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

Read more:

Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted above Riyadh, Jazan: Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Abha, Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia developing new counter-drone system: SAMI CEO

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31