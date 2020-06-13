Pakistan questions Doha over unpaid wages for Pakistani workers in Qatar

The Pakistani government has contacted Qatari officials to question overdue wages of Pakistani workers in Doha, according to a report published Friday.

“The Pakistani embassy [in Doha] has already taken up all such cases with Qatar’s ministry of labor,” Pakistani foreign office spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, told Arab News Friday.

He added that the minister labor had "also assured of his support in the resolution of such cases.”

The workers were reportedly hired to work on projects for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kashif Ahmed Noor, director-general at the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Pakistanis, told Arab News that Qatar promised Pakistan around 100,000 jobs related to World Cup.

Out of the estimated 150,000 Pakistanis working in Qatar, 700 have claimed a delay in receiving salaries, he said.

But the latest pandemic had a devastating impact on another 4,300 Pakistani employees in Qatar who registered for repatriation.

Read more:

Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium workers went months without pay: Amnesty

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,501 new cases, most are expat workers

While he said that a majority of the unpaid cases were resolved, more complaints were filed after the coronavirus outbreak.

“We also received more complaints related to payments after the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.

Pakistan is now working with the Qatari government and employers to resolve all pending issues, he told Arab News.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 03:06 - GMT 00:06