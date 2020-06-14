Eid al-Adha expected to begin on July 31, astronomer says 

The Eid al-Adha holiday is expected to begin on Friday, July 31, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences announced on Saturday.
The Muslim holiday, which is celebrated a day after the annual Hajj pilgrimage ends, commemorates the day the prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The crescent of the lunar month of Dhu Al Hijjah 1441 is to be spotted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:33 p.m. - UAE time,” the astronomer Ibrahim al-Jarwan said.
“July 22 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah month and Friday, July 31, shall be the first day of Eid Al Adha, according to astronomical calculations,” he added.
Al-Jarwan also said that the summer season is expected to start on June 21 and end on September 23, with average temperatures estimated to range from 25 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius.
The upcoming holiday, which is one of two Islamic celebrations held annually, is often marked with family visits and large social gatherings.
Read more:
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Coronavirus pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid restrictions, lockdowns
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30