Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University to establish college of culture, arts: Minister 

Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University in Riyadh will establish its own college of culture and arts as part of the Kingdom’s plan to become a hub for cultural and entertainment events in the region, the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan announced on Saturday.

The decision comes several months after the Ministry of Culture said on November 2019 that music, theater, and the arts will be incorporated in the curriculums of public and private schools in Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah’s Effat University will also be offering a Bachelor of Science degree in cinematography, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah will be establishing a Master of Arts degree in dramatic literature, Prince Badr said.

In addition to incorporating the new subjects into curriculums, the ministry recently gained the authority to grant permits and licenses for cultural and artistic activities to public and private schools, institutions, and universities.

The new programs are in line with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing Vision 2030 economic reform plan. Vision 2030, which was announced in 2016, is a sweeping set of programs and reforms set to liberalize the economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 08:25 - GMT 05:25