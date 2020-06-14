NEWS
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in US warns of suspicious activity on its email account

A general view of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington, United States. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 14 June 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Washington on Friday reported suspicious activities on its email account and urged news organization to verify the authenticity of the correspondence before publishing any statements attributed to it.

“The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington would like to alert all news organizations about suspicious activity around certain embassy email accounts,” the embassy said on its official Twitter account.

The embassy also added that it was taking the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

“We ask news organizations that received emails from embassy officials in recent days to verify the authenticity of the correspondence before publishing any purported information or statements attributable to the embassy. We are taking steps to rectify the situation,” according to the embassy.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55

