UAE bans outdoor work ahead of summer season, issues up to $13,000 fine for violators

All work performed under the sun and in outdoor places in the United Arab Emirates will be banned from the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting from June 15 until September 15, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

The decision, issued annually by the MoHRE ahead of the hot summer season, requires that a laborer should not work outdoors after 12:30 p.m., Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Employers must also provide workers with a shaded place to rest during their breaks to prevent heat strokes and exhaustion from the heat, WAM said.

Workers take a nap on a hot afternoon at a construction site in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)

The daily working hours of laborers must not exceed eight hours, the MoHRE said, adding that if it does, the workers are entitled to overtime pay according to the provisions of the of the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations.

Any establishment that does not comply with the terms and conditions of the decision will be fined AED 5,000 ($1,361) per worker, and a maximum of AED 50,000 ($13,612) in case several workers are employed during the ban, according to WAM.

However, the MoHRE said that some companies may be exempt from the ban if they are responsible for work that must continue during those hours for technical reasons.

Workers can continue working during the banned hours if they are working on projects that cannot be postponed for technical reasons such as asphalting of roads, laying concrete, repairing damage in water pipes, petrol pipes, sewage pipes or the working on disconnecting electrical lines, according to WAM.

Companies working on projects licensed from governmental departments which could affect the flow of traffic, or ones that may affect electrical, water supplies or communications are also exempt.

Employers of exempt companies must provide cool drinking water for all their laborers, as well as first-aid kits in the workplace, WAM reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 07:16 - GMT 04:16