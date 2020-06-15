Arab Coalition downs Houthi aircraft launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait that was deliberately targeting civilians, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed on Monday.
“Coalition forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed today, Monday, a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait),” al-Maliki said.
The attempted attack is an extension of the Houthis’ terrorist attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, he said, the latest of which was on the city of Najran on Saturday.
The repeated attacks on innocent civilians is a blatant violation of the customary International Humanitarian Law, he added.
The coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures to neutralize and destroy such weapons to protect innocent civilians from these terrorist acts while adhering to international law, al-Maliki said.
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 16:13 - GMT 13:13