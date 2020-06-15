Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Asir

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city of Asir.
“The Houthi militias are trying to target civilians in a deliberate manner. We are implementing the necessary measures to protect civilians and will take strict measures to stop such violations by the Houthi militia,” the coalition said in a statement.
The latest incident came on the same day that the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait that was deliberately targeting civilians.
The attempted attack is an extension of the Houthis’ terrorist attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, he said, the latest of which was on the city of Najran on Saturday.
