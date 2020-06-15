Iran-trained Houthi militant leader in charge of drones killed east of Sanaa

The Houthi militia in Yemen has confirmed the death of one of its prominent militant leaders, identified as Mohammed Abdo Musleh al-Ghouli, east of the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Pro-Houthi activists and media outlets acknowledged the death of al-Ghouli on social media, with reports confirming that his body was buried during a funeral on Sunday in his hometown of the Raydah district in Amran governorate, north of Sanaa.

The Houthi militia did not confirm where al-Ghouli was killed and only disclosed that a funeral ceremony was held on his behalf, identifying his “heroism” in the face of they called “aggression,” referring to the more than six-year war and conflict in Yemen.

Sources told Al Arabiya that al-Ghouli was an expert within the Houthis’ ranks in charge of the explosives-laden drones, adding that the slain Houthi militant leader was among the few who had received training in Iran at the hands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Al-Ghouli was likely killed while fighting in the Naham front, east of the capital, Sanaa, according to sources. Sources said that al-Ghouli might have been killed, alongside other Houthi militant leaders, following air raids conducted by the Arab Coalition.

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 03:09 - GMT 00:09