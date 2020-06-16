The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the south of the kingdom on Tuesday after intercepting several drones launched the previous night.
Violence has surged between the Western-backed alliance and the Houthi group after a six-week ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired last month.
A coalition statement said the missile was launched towards the southern region of Najran. It earlier said that it had destroyed several armed drones fired towards the southern city of Khamis Mushait late on Monday.
A Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post that the Khamis Mushait attack was in response to coalition air strikes. There was no immediate confirmation of the missile attack.
On Monday, the Houthi health minister said in a Twitter post that a coalition air strike killed 13 people, including four children, in Saada province. A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
In the Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Tuesday, several residents said coalition warplanes struck military sites south and west of the city.
Following coronavirus truce, violence in Yemen grows
