Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran intercepted: Spokesman

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards civilian targets in Saudi Arabia's Najran Tuesday morning, the coalition spokesperson said, according to official Saudi Press Agency.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The missile was launched from the Yemeni city of Sa'dah, according to SPA, toward the southwestern Saudi Arabian city near the border with Yemen.
Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Al-Maliki confirmed that the coalition has so far intercepted 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones targeting the Kingdom.
The attempted attack is an extension of the Houthis’ terrorist attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, he said, the latest of which was on the city of Najran on Saturday.
Monday night, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia’s southwestern city of Asir. On the same day, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait that was deliberately targeting civilians.
In March, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabian Military Industries said it was working on developing a new counter-drone system to protect the Kingdom's vital infrastructure and military bases.
Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.
Read more:
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Asir
Arab Coalition downs Houthi aircraft launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait
Houthi ballistic missile attack intercepted near Saudi Arabia’s Najran: Spokesman
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 10:29 - GMT 07:29