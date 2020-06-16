IOM chief commends Saudi Arabia's aid to Yemen

The head of the International Organization for Migration praised Saudi Arabia for its contribution to the organization’s response in war-torn Yemen, warning that the country is at “a breaking point.”
I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous contribution to IOM's response in Yemen.— António Vitorino (@IOMchief) June 16, 2020
As the world comes to grips with COVID-19, countries like Yemen need more support than ever. pic.twitter.com/i4F503WIzb
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020