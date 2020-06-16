NEWS
IOM chief commends Saudi Arabia's aid to Yemen

Yemen WFP-chartered container ship (AS PAOLO). (Supplied)
Al Arabiya English Tuesday 16 June 2020
The head of the International Organization for Migration praised Saudi Arabia for its contribution to the organization’s response in war-torn Yemen, warning that the country is at “a breaking point.”

“As the world comes to grips with the pandemic countries in crisis like Yemen need more support than ever,” Antonio Vitorino said in a video statement on his Twitter.

With the partnership with Saudi Arabia since 2017, the organization has reached over 4.6 million in Yemen with vital aid, including health care and shelter.

“I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous contribution to IOM’s response in Yemen.”

Vitorino hailed the Kingdom as the largest single donor to IOM’s response in Yemen, and “its latest, vital contribution will help us reach even more vulnerable people. Thank you.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 22:02 - GMT 19:02

