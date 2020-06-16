WTO rules that Saudi Arabia’s actions against Qatar justified: SPA

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that Saudi Arabia’s actions against Qatar are justified to protect its security interests in accordance with the WTO’s rules, official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.



WTO's panel acknowledged that Saudi Arabia “seeks to protect Saudi citizens and the Saudi population, Saudi government institutions and the territory of Saudi Arabia from the threats of terrorism and extremis,” SPA said in a report.

The organization’s legal panel also found no evidence that the Kingdom violated WTO rules and it “rejected claims that the Saudi Government supported the alleged copyright piracy,” according to SPA.

Qatar launched a dispute in October 2018, accusing Saudi Arabia of blocking Qatari-owned broadcaster beIN and of not taking proper action against piracy of beIN's content by “beoutQ.”

The Saudi Information Ministry rejected the claim as “completely incorrect.”

The Ministry understands that Beoutq’s set top boxes are available in many places, including Qatar and Eastern Europe.

Through its Ministry of Commerce and Investment, Saudi Arabia has relentlessly combated Beoutq’s activities within the country. For instance, the Ministry of Commerce has seized thousands of set-top boxes that would otherwise be used to violate intellectual property (IP) in the Kingdom. The Government of Saudi Arabia is and will remain devoted to protecting IP rights within the country.

In 2019, the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) hwon a case leveled against them in a top French court by Qatar’s beIN SPORTS.

