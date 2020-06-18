Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites

Saudi Arabia said it affirms its support toward the International Atomic Energy Agency to intensify inspections of Iranian sites and its nuclear activities, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria.
The director-general of the IAEA, the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, has expressed concern about the denial of access by Iran to its inspectors to two sites.
The Vienna-based IAEA met earlier on Monday and expressed “serious concern” in a report earlier this month that Iran has been blocking inspections at the sites.
“The report of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency under this item shows the Iranian side’s intransigence in dealing with the agency’s requests for more than a year, and Iran’s lack of seriousness in cooperating with the agency reflects its efforts in this regard,” said Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Austria.
“Iran has also continued for more than four months to provide unjustified justifications and subjective in its refusal of the IAEA’s request that its inspectors enter two sites to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities,” Prince Abdullah bin Khaled added.
In a statement to the Board of Governors opening this week’s meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called on Iran “to cooperate immediately and fully with the Agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by us.”
(With AFP)
Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37