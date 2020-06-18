Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish-Iranian assault in northern Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces the Turkish and Iranian assault in northern Iraq, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.
“We condemn and denounce the Turkish and Iranian assault on Iraqi lands, which is considered a rejected interference in the affairs of an Arab country, a flagrant violation of its land, and a threat to Arab and regional security, as well as a clear violation of international principles and agreements,” the ministry said on its official Twitter page.
The ministry also reiterated its support for Iraq, adding that the Kingdom will stand by the country as it takes measures to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.
Turkish forces struck more than 500 PKK targets with F-16 jets, drones, and howitzers as part of the “Claw-Tiger Operation” in the Haftanin region, the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Iranian forces carried out artillery attacks against Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan for the second day in a row on Wednesday, according to the semi-official YJC news agency.
