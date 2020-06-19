Qatari opposition releases leaked recording of Kuwaiti extremist preacher and Gaddafi

Former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi discussed spreading chaos and violence in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain with Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi, according to an undated audio recording leaked by a Qatari opposition figure.

Gaddafi, who led Libya from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed in 2011, promoted a revolutionary ideology and frequently claimed to want to overthrow other Arab leaders.

In this latest recording, which Al Arabiya English was unable to verify independently, Gaddafi can reportedly be heard advising al-Mutairi on how to spread “chaos” and “violence” in several Arab countries, including through setting up front organizations.

“Let us work in Kuwait and work in Saudi [Arabia], this is constructive chaos. Or, let the Americans stop their project,” Gaddafi is heard saying, according to Qatari opposition figure Khalid al-Hail, who leaked the audio clip on Twitter.

“We must use this situation and if we order the spread of violence in Iraq, the violence must be spread. Instead of the US occupation spreading, the violence must spread,” Gaddafi adds, presumably referring to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and therefore dating the recording as post-2003.

“We spread violence in Kuwait and Bahrain and Saudi [Arabia] and Yemen,” says Gaddafi, before telling al-Mutairi that he must create “a secret wing and secret revolutionary youth.”

“You stay as a front with parties and democratic talk and all of these things. You have youth and communication with youth in Iraq and the Mutairi tribe and communication even with the Shiites and how the Wahhabis are saying that Shiites are heathens,” he is heard saying.

In response, al-Mutairi says “All of these communications, brother leader, they are all there.”

Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and allegedly extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi Movement and critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.

In 2017, the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain named al-Mutairi as one of 59 individuals and institutions that have financed terrorism and received support from Qatar.

Hakem al-Mutairi (Twitter)

More Qatar audio leaks expected

The leak is the latest of audio clips to be shared by al-Hail, many featuring Gaddafi in discussions with prominent Qatari politicians, and will be soon followed by more leaks, according to al-Hail on Twitter.

On June 6, he released a recording that reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressing Doha’s support for the Libyan and the Syrian regimes in a conversation with Gaddafi and Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

“As you know, as a small country we used to be ostracized by the big countries. But thank God there [are countries] like Libya standing with us, Oman, Syria recently,” Sheikh Hamad can be heard saying.

The recording is one of several released by al-Hail in recent weeks, including one in which the former emir can be heard calling former US president Barack Obama a “slave” during a conversation with Gaddafi.

A similar recording between former emir of Qatar and Gaddafi was released in 2017, in which the two leaders attacked Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Gaddafi and the former prime minister can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

