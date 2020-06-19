Saudi Arabia welcomes IAEA’s resolution pressing Iran for access to nuclear sites

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria.

The International Atomic Energy Agency 's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday, adopted in a vote called after China expressed opposition to it, in which it raised pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two of its reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the adoption of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the draft resolution submitted by the three European countries (France, Germany, Britain) calling for Iran to fully and immediately cooperate with the agency, including allowing the agency access to the specified sites,” read the statement from Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Austria.

Read more:

Britain, France, Germany say Iran denial of UN access risks safeguards systems

UN’s nuclear watchdog passes resolution calling for Iran’s cooperation

Saudi Arabia affirms support for IAEA efforts to inspect Iran nuclear sites

“The Kingdom supports this decision because it represents an important and serious step in efforts to address Iran's violations and breaches of international agreements and treaties related to its nuclear program, which comes in line with the Kingdom's repeated requests to the international community to assume its responsibilities towards not enabling Iran to develop nuclear technology for non-peaceful purposes in order to maintain international security and peace,” the statement added.

Britain, France, Germany said that Iran’s denial of access to UN inspectors risks seriously undermining the global safeguards system if no progress is made, according to a joint statement released on Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 19 June 2020 KSA 21:36 - GMT 18:36