Qatari Emir’s brother tried to spy on Qatar, Bahrain, Dubai royals: US lawsuit

Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al-Thani, the brother of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, tried to force his staff to spy on members of the Qatari and other Gulf royal families, according to a new lawsuit.

The explosive lawsuit, filed Tuesday, lists many accusations against Sheikh Khalid, including that he beat his wife’s driver to death and ordered staff to sexually assault a male prostitute.

In the lawsuit, Terry Hope, a plaintiff and former employee of Sheikh Khalid’s Al Anabi motorsport racing team, described an occasion where he was asked to safeguard Al Anabi’s websites from hacking and intruders, as well as investigate a former employee of stealing.

Following this, Sheikh Khalid began to put pressure on Hope to use the same software and tactics that he already implemented to begin spying on a range of people.

Listed in the suit as targets include Khalid’s brother, the Deputy Emir of Qatar at the time, a royal family member in Bahrain, a royal member in Dubai, and two private citizens in Dubai.

“Defendant Khalid then attempted to use Plaintiff Hope’s knowledge of software to obtain access to the files of Defendant Khalid’s brother, who is now the Emir of Qatar but was the Deputy Emir of Qatar at the time, royal family members of Dubai and Bahrain, and private citizens of Dubai and Bahrain. Plaintiff Hope refused,” the complaint in the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit also alleged that Sheikh Khalid had been paranoid he was being monitored by his brother, Emir Sheikh Tamim, and had sought Hope’s help to debug his personal home in 2010 before his elder sibling had been appointed ruler.

“In March 2010, Defendant Khalid requested that Plaintiff Hope return to Qatar, who had just returned to the United States after the conclusion of the Qatar racing season, to assist Defendant Khalid with debugging his personal residence; Defendant Khalid believed his brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Emir of Qatar at the time, was watching him or listening to his conversations,” the lawsuit said.

All six of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are suing Sheikh Khalid for the physical and emotional damage caused to them while in the employ of the Sheikh.

