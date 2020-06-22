Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen intercepted on Monday several drones laden with explosives launched by the Iranian-allied Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
Arab Coalition Spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said “The terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia has launched this evening, Monday, a number of bomb-laden UAVs toward civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom,” according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“The Joint Coalition forces have intercepted a number of them, and the rest are under constant monitoring,” added al-Maliki.
Earlier on Monday, The Arab Coalition welcomed the willingness of the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) to heed the Kingdom’s call for a ceasefire and to hold talks to discuss implementing the “Riyadh Agreement.”
