Saudi Minister: Security of Egypt, Saudi Arabia ‘indivisible’ amid tensions in Libya

The security of Egypt and Saudi Arabia is “indivisible”, Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Kattan said on Sunday.

“The strong statement issued by Saudi Arabia regarding the statements of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about Libya reflects the strength and resilience of the Saudi-Egyptian relations. Indeed, Egypt’s security is an integral part of the Kingdom’s security, and the Kingdom’s security is an integral part of Egypt’s security,” Kattan said on Twitter.

Tensions have been escalating in Libya and between the countries which back the two warring parties in it, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj.

Turkey, which backs the GNA, has also been ramping up its military intervention in Libya recently.

On Saturday, Sisi said that his country has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya and ordered the army to be prepared to carry out missions if necessary.

He said: “Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy,” adding that Egypt had received “direct threats” from “terrorist militias and mercenaries” supported by foreign countries.

Earlier in June, Egypt had called for a ceasefire in Libya, Sisi added that Egypt has always been reluctant to intervene in Libya but “the situation now is different.”

“If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us,” he said.

After, Sisi’s speech, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement of support to Egypt and affirmed is solidarity with it in all the measures it takes to safeguard its security.

The ministry also added: “The Kingdom stands with Egypt in its right to defend its borders and people from extremism and terrorist militias and their supporters in the region.”

“The Kingdom calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and respond to the calls and initiative of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to reach a comprehensive solution that confirms the safety and security of Libyan territory restore institutions and eliminate terrorism and extremist militias, and put an end to illegal foreign interventions that fuel terrorism in the region.”

