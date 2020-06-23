Arab Coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

The Arab Coalition on Tuesday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, that was heading towards Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the coalition’s spokesperson Turki al-Maliki as saying.
“The coalition forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed this morning (Tuesday) a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from (Sana’a) toward Riyadh in a hostile, deliberate and systematic operation to target civilians and civilian objects,” al-Maliki said.
The terrorist Houthi militia is continuing to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects that are protected under international humanitarian law with ballistic missiles and UAVs, he added.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The coalition had on Monday intercepted several drones laden with explosives launched by the Iranian-allied Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, the Arab Coalition welcomed the Yemeni government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s willingness to consider Saudi Arabia’s call for a ceasefire in Yemen.
Read more:
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition welcomes Yemen gov, STC response to ceasefire, Riyadh agreement talks
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 08:50 - GMT 05:50