Coronavirus: Pakistani scholars say Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold limited Hajj wise

The Council of Pakistani Scholars has endorsed Saudi Arabia’s decision to preserve the health and safety of pilgrims by hosting a limited Hajj this year, according to a statement from its chairman, describing the announced protocols as “wise.”

The statement from the council’s chairman Sheikh Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday comes after the Kingdom confirmed a day earlier that the Hajj pilgrimage would be held in a limited capacity this year amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime. Last year, 2.5 million pilgrims performed their Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Worshippers pray Taraweeh at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2020. (Reuters)

“The Council of Pakistani Scholars, chaired by His Eminence Sheikh Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, met to consider the wise decision issued by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that the pilgrimage this year will be conducted with a very limited number from within the Kingdom to preserve the health and safety of pilgrims,” the statement from the council read.

The council said it agreed with the decision after collectively reviewing Islamic and Sharia texts which they said were compatible with the recent decision to limit the Hajj amid a health crisis and pandemic.

