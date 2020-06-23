Muslim Brotherhood controls Al Jazeera, says former Qatari PM in new leaked recording

The Doha-based Al Jazeera network is controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood, Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim said in a leaked audio recording that reportedly captured a conversation between him and the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

“Al Jazeera is controlled, members of the Muslim Brotherhood are controlling the programs on Al Jazeera,” Gaddafi is heard saying.

“I agree with you, I am telling you this is true,” the former prime minister then replied.

The Muslim Brotherhood, along with ISIS and al-Qaeda, have all been classified as terrorist organizations by the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Al Arabiya English could not verify the authenticity of the recording, which was posted on social media by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail.

The recordings were secretly taped by Gaddafi during his meetings with world leaders in Libya, which have since been leaked following the Libyan leader’s death in 2011.

In several other leaked recordings, former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were heard steering Al Jazeera’s coverage.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt had severed all ties with Qatar on June 2017 for supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran.

The audio recordings between the Qatari leadership and Gaddafi that have been leaked recently have raised controversy over the country’s foreign policy.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Gaddafi and the former prime minister can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

