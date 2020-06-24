Saudi Arabia reaffirms support toward Egypt’s right to defend its borders: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support toward Egypt’s right to defend its borders against “extremism and terrorist militias,” according to a statement following a session by the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers chaired by King Salman.

The Kingdom’s Council of Ministers met in a virtual session on Tuesday and reviewed several regional and international developments, including the latest in regarding to Egypt’s efforts to mediate a political solution to the Libyan conflict.

“[The Cabinet] reiterates the Kingdom's assertion that the security of the Arab Republic of Egypt is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom and the entire Arab nation, and its standing alongside Egypt in its right to defend its borders and people from extremism and terrorist militias and their supporters in the region,” the cabinet statement read.

Members of the Egyptian Armed Forces stand next to military vehicles and planes. (Facebook/EgyArmySpox)

“It also reiterates its support toward Egypt and its right to protect its western borders from terrorism, and to call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to reach a comprehensive solution that guarantees the safety and security of Libyan lands, the restoration of institutions, the elimination of terrorism and extremist militias, and an end to illegal foreign interventions that fuel terrorism in the region,” the ministers added.

The cabinet’s decision comes as the United States called for an “immediate end” to foreign mercenaries’ involvement in the Libyan conflict and for all sides to return to the political process, a Pentagon spokesperson told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered his army on Saturday to stand ready carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary, amid high tensions over Turkey's intervention in Libya, Reuters reported.

