EU condemns recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The European Union condemned attacks against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a statement on Thursday.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was targeted by several drones and ballistic missiles earlier this week. The European Union condemns this indiscriminate attack on Saudi cities claimed by the Houthis,” said the statement.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia has launched sporadic missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent years, including an explosive-laden drone attack intercepted by the Arab Coalition on Monday.
The EU added that the recent attacks undermine the ceasefire efforts of the UN Special Envoy, supported by the EU and its Member States.
“The EU reiterates its call for all sides to enter into political talks under UN auspices and continues to fully support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy in this regard,” it added.
