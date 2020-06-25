Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the contents of the leaked audio of former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi discussing revolutionary plans, Al Seyassah newspaper reported citing a security source.
Sources at Kuwait University, where al-Mutairi was a Sharia professor, revealed that the administration is monitoring the situation and will act depending on the results of the investigation.
The interior ministry also said legal action will be taken in regard to the content in the undated audio recording leaked by a Qatari opposition figure.
Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and allegedly extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi Movement and critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.
In the recording, which Al Arabiya English was unable to independently verify, he told Gaddafi: “There is no atonement except through radical change to the region, and bringing things back to what they should be, and bringing down these governments or putting them in their place until the people can be liberated from this colonialism.”
Gaddafi, who led Libya from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed in 2011, promoted a revolutionary ideology and frequently claimed to want to overthrow other Arab leaders.
In 2017, the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain named al-Mutairi as one of 59 individuals and institutions that have financed terrorism and received support from Qatar.
Kuwait launches investigation into leaked audio of Gaddafi, al-Mutairi
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the contents of the leaked audio of former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi discussing revolutionary plans, Al Seyassah newspaper reported citing a security source.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 26072 Views Coronavirus: UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive
- 2217 Views Coronavirus: UAE launches world’s first phase 3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine
- 1884 Views Coronavirus: Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after COVID-19 outbreak on plane
- 1646 Views Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi entry ban remains after UAE COVID-19 disinfection completion
- 1598 Views Coronavirus: UAE’s flydubai resumes flights July 7 as Dubai eases COVID-19 lockdown
- 645 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s private sector to drive local tourism says minister
- 47878 Views World records highest number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: WHO data
- 43699 Views Coronavirus: UAE’s decision to allow travel does not apply to everyone, says official
- 43506 Views Anonymous hackers release 269 GB database of data from 200 US police departments
- 34594 Views US student commits suicide after thinking he owed $730,000 on Robinhood’s trading app
- 33598 Views Coronavirus: Dubai welcomes returning residents from June 22, tourists from July 7
- 26072 Views Coronavirus: UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive