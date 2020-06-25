Kuwait launches investigation into leaked audio of Gaddafi, al-Mutairi

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the contents of the leaked audio of former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi discussing revolutionary plans, Al Seyassah newspaper reported citing a security source.



Sources at Kuwait University, where al-Mutairi was a Sharia professor, revealed that the administration is monitoring the situation and will act depending on the results of the investigation.



The interior ministry also said legal action will be taken in regard to the content in the undated audio recording leaked by a Qatari opposition figure.



Al-Mutairi is the leader of the Kuwaiti Ummah Party, an unrecognized political party with conservative and allegedly extremist views. He was previously a founding member of Kuwait’s Salafi Movement and critical of the US and Saudi Arabia.



In the recording, which Al Arabiya English was unable to independently verify, he told Gaddafi: “There is no atonement except through radical change to the region, and bringing things back to what they should be, and bringing down these governments or putting them in their place until the people can be liberated from this colonialism.”



Gaddafi, who led Libya from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed in 2011, promoted a revolutionary ideology and frequently claimed to want to overthrow other Arab leaders.



In 2017, the Arab Quartet of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain named al-Mutairi as one of 59 individuals and institutions that have financed terrorism and received support from Qatar.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27