Coronavirus: Qatar records 879 new cases, one new death

Qatar recorded 879 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and one new death, the ministry of health reported. The total case count in the country now stands at 93,663, and 110 people have died from the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 1,153 have recovered and 77,225 have recovered so far. Over the last week, daily case counts in Qatar have hovered around 1,000.

Qatar currently has the second highest infection count in the Gulf region, according to a Reuters Tally. The country is planning for the resumption of flights from low-risk countries on July 1 as well as the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity.

Many of the cases are believed to be within crowded labor camps for migrant workers, according to media reports. As well as implementing standard restrictions on contact including closing shops and stopping Friday Prayers, Qatar also locked down the “Industrial Area” where many migrant workers are confined.

Last Update: Saturday, 27 June 2020 KSA 14:22 - GMT 11:22