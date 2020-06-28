Aviation: Jeddah airport’s Southern Terminal in Saudi Arabia closes after 40 years

The Southern Terminal in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is closing after 40 years of service, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced on Saturday.
Flights to the old airport are gradually being directed to the new Terminal 1, GACA said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Terminal 1, which has been equipped with the latest technologies, has a capacity to welcome more than 30 million passengers annually.
A total of 220 counters were set up to complete travel procedures, as well as 80 passenger self-service counters, 46 gates for international and domestic flights, and an advanced system for handling passengers’ baggage.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia says it forced three Iranian boats out of its waters with warning shots
Coronavirus: Saudi super spreader infects 21 relations, COVID-19 cases at 178,504
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 09:07 - GMT 06:07