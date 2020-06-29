Kuwait’s Amiri Diwan denies claims made by pro-Islamist ex-MP Mubarak al-Duwailah

Kuwait's Amiri Diwan has denied recent remarks made by pro-Islamist former MP Mubarak al-Duwailah that he had briefed Kuwait’s Emir regarding his meeting with late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi as “totally untrue,” according to a state news agency report.
“Kuwait's Amiri Diwan Sunday termed as 'totally untrue and fabrications' the remarks made Mubarak Al-Duwailah that he briefed His Highness the Amir about details of his meeting with ex-president Muammar Gaddafi,” read the statement posted on Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, in a statement, also denied His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah asked al-Duwailah to convey contents of the meeting with Gaddafi to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz,” the statement added.
Al-Duwailah recently made the claims during a television interview that aired on June 23 as well as in a tweet on June 25.
Read more:
Kuwait to investigate leaked audio of Libya’s Gaddafi and hate preacher al-Mutairi
Qatar assured Gaddafi Al Jazeera will not stop negative Saudi coverage: Audio leaks
Qatar’s former emir, PM assure Gaddafi Al Jazeera won’t host anti-Libya guests: Audio
“His remarks are totally untrue and fabrications," asserted Sheikh Ali, according to KUNA’s statement.
“He said no-one could attribute anything to His Highness the Amir without ‘an official approval by the Amiri Diwan.’ Sheikh Ali warned against such actions which would entail legal action,” the statement concluded.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior recently launched an investigation into the contents of the leaked audio of former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar Gaddafi and Kuwaiti hate preacher and author Hakem al-Mutairi discussing revolutionary plans, Al Seyassah newspaper reported citing a security source.
In 2015, the United Arab Emirates convicted Kuwaiti Islamist ex-MP al-Duwailah in absentia for allegedly “inciting sedition” in remarks he made about Abu Dhabi’s crown prince.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 05:24 - GMT 02:24