MBC launches MBC Academy to train, upskill Saudi Arabians in media industry

MBC Group has announced the launch of MBC Academy, an education and training platform aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia’s media industry by upskilling and training talent in the Kingdom.

The Academy is offering training for Saudis in TV, film, radio, theatre, content production, digital content, photography, music, lighting, editing or comedy, with applications open now.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to top-tier talent who has incredibly promising potential. What this talent is missing is a platform to help them reach their full potential … We cannot wait to provide the space this year for more Saudi youth to achieve their goals and realise their potential,” MBC Group Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The program is based on three core pillars, according to the statement, including inspiration and awareness, skill development, and talent management.

“MBC Academy’s work revolves around providing an integrated programme that can provide the necessary skills in order to transform promising talent into distinguished professionals who have acquired skills to the highest standards in line with international best practices,” said Jana Yamani, Executive Director of Talent at MBC Group, and lead for the Academy.

The Academy’s 2020 program will begin welcoming its first successful applicants later this year with training beginning at MBC locations from October 2020, so long as global conditions allow it, the statement said.

Following the on-site training, applicants will enter a second phase of e-learning is various disciplines, including filmmaking and screenwriting. The last phase of the Academy will see the top-performers offered job opportunities within MBC.

“Looking ahead, we will be introducing more initiatives, such as online courses, non-degree programmes, work experience opportunities in Hollywood etc. Stay tuned for further announcements,” Yamani concluded.

MBC Group is the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa region. The group includes 20 TV channels, including 24-hour news channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath.

Read more:

MBC Group among top 10 global media firms with social media followers: Tubular Labs

MBC Group ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Baghdad studios, offices

Al Jazeera accuses MBC of ‘normalizing ties with Israel’ despite its own track record

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 13:39 - GMT 10:39