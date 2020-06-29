Saudi Arabia, US working to prevent Iran from exporting arms: Al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia is working with the United States to prevent Iran from exporting arms and is urging the international community to extend a UN arms embargo on Tehran, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.

Al-Jubeir hosted a joint press conference with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook after examining new Iranian missiles and weapons found in Yemen that were revealed by the Arab Coalition.

“Since the beginning of the war in Yemen, the Houthi militia has carried out 1,659 attacks on civilians in the Kingdom and launched 318 Iranian-made ballistic missiles against the cities and villages of the Kingdom,” said at the press conference.

Al-Jubeir also added that 371 drones have been launched against the kingdom by the Houthi militia, and 64 explosive boats to block free shipping in Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea since the beginning of the war in Yemen.

MoS @AdelAljubeir: “We are working with the U.S. to prevent #Iran from exporting arms and we urge the international community to extend the ban on arms sales to Iran” pic.twitter.com/GJuSQhniag — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 29, 2020

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also pointed toward Iran’s history of carrying out assassinations in several countries, adding that more than 360 people worldwide were killed by the Iranian regime since the Iranian revolution in 1979.

“When you look at what the [Iranian] regime does to its own people, [you could] imagine what it does when it lays deep roots in other countries,” says the US special representative for #Iran after new Iranian missiles and weapons were found in #Yemen. https://t.co/wxCGANNzre pic.twitter.com/OZD7Y3E3AQ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 29, 2020

“The Kingdom is keen and committed to the security and safety of its citizens and residents and the protection of its facilities. The nuclear agreement is weak and yet Iran continues to violate it, and the world must stand firmly against Iran's terrorist policies,” al-Jubeir said.

A UN report recently stated that missiles and drones used in attacks against Saudi Arabia were of Iranian origin, marking the first time that the organization’s Secretary-General has explicitly recognized Iran’s role in attacks on the Kingdom.

