Iran seeks to undermine Bahrain’s security via proxy arms: US

Iran has sought to undermine Bahrain’s security by providing arms to proxy and terror groups, the United States said in a joint statement as its envoy on Iran held discussions with the Kingdom’s leadership.
“The United States and the Kingdom of Bahrain share a strong and enduring commitment to countering Iranian aggression … Yet despite Iran’s efforts, Bahrain has remained true to its values and continues to prioritize the peaceful coexistence and religious freedom of all its people. The United States remains committed to Bahrain’s security and to our deep and effective partnerships to counter Iran-backed terror,” the State Department added in its statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook held discussions on Iran with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani on Monday.
“In recognizing the grave threat posed by Iranian arms transfers in the region broadly and in Bahrain specifically, the United States and Bahrain call upon the United Nations Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires,” both countries added in their joint statement.
Hook was in Saudi Arabia earlier in the day in which he met with officials and called for extending a UN arms embargo on Iran, warning of major implications for regional security amid accusations that Tehran was arming Yemeni militants.
Read more:
Saudi Vice Defense Minister discusses regional security with US envoy on Iran
Arab Coalition, US Envoy Brian Hook reveal Iranian weapons used against Saudi Arabia
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia reacts to new ‘reprehensible’ Iran missile revelations
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 02:44 - GMT 23:44