Qatar leak: Kuwaiti ex-MPs, Libya’s Gaddafi plot to undermine Saudi Arabia

A new leaked audio recording captures two Kuwaiti former MPs and former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi discussing the fall of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family and praising Saudi opposition critic Sa'ad al-Faqih.

The audio, leaked by Qatari opposition activist Khalid al-Hail, reportedly captures former Kuwaiti MP Mubarak al-Duwailah, who has links to the Muslim Brotherhood, and another former Kuwaiti MP Fayez Hamed al-Baghili al-Rashidi, discussing the fall of Saudi Arabia with the Libyan dictator.

“The reform movement lead by Sa'ad al-Faqih has caused a big earthquake in Saudi [Arabia],” Gaddafi is heard saying.

Al-Faqih is a London-based Saudi Arabian dissident who the US Treasury accused of having links to al-Qaeda in 2004. He has repeatedly criticized Saudi Arabia and called for the fall of the ruling Al Saud family.

“He started many visual channels that curse the Al Saud and their regime and incite people to rebellion and disobedience. I have seen people from Riyadh, and we did not dream that one day we will stage a protest in Riyadh. It was impossible, they said. No, it’s easy for us to protest and they cannot quell us. Now the world is open and everything is under the microscope, they arrest one and hell will break loose, the human rights organizations and others. The Al Saud family has surrendered to everything, it just wants to remain in power as long as possible,” says Gaddafi.

Listen: A recording leaked by a #Qatar opposition figure reportedly captures former Libyan dictator Col. Muammar #Gaddafi discussed spreading chaos and violence in #SaudiArabia, #Kuwait, #Iraq and #Bahrain with Kuwaiti hate preacher Hakem al-Mutairi.https://t.co/Ro3wc13KTc pic.twitter.com/rq8ofKdDCv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 19, 2020

Kuwait’s al-Duwailah, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Islamic Constitutional Movement, is heard agreeing on the status of Saudi Arabian rule.

“We hear from the guys there that their situation is not good, even amongst themselves they have many issues,” he says.

This week, Kuwait’s government rejected al-Duwailah’s claims that he had notified the government that he was speaking with Gaddafi, a foreign leader. Al-Duwailah has not denied the veracity of the recordings.

The other Kuwaiti, al-Baghili, is then heard praising Gaddafi, describing him as “brother leader” and praising his apparent peacekeeping efforts in Sudan.

Qatar-Gaddafi audio leaks

The leak is the latest of audio clips to be shared by Qatari opposition figure Khalid al-Hail on Twitter; many of the recordings feature Gaddafi in discussions with prominent Qatari politicians.

On June 6, al-Hail released a recording that reportedly captured Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani expressing Doha’s support for the Libyan and the Syrian regimes in a conversation with Gaddafi and Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim.

The recording is one of several released by al-Hail in recent weeks, including one in which the former emir can be heard calling former US president Barack Obama a “slave” during a conversation with Gaddafi.

The former #Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani calls former #US President #BarackObama a “slave”, according to a leaked audio recording that reportedly captures a conversation between the emir and the late Libyan dictator Muammar #Gaddafi.https://t.co/PR0Ci9c2P6 pic.twitter.com/prGZFLJOM3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 1, 2020

A similar recording between former emir of Qatar and Gaddafi was released in 2017, in which the two leaders attacked Saudi Arabia and the ruling family.

In another recording leaked from the same year, Gaddafi and the former prime minister can reportedly be heard discussing plans to carve up Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim did not deny the recording and said that the issue was discussed to appease Gaddafi.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad handed over power to his son, current Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani. Hamad bin Jassim stepped down from his positions in government at the time and reportedly has strained relations with the current emir.

The recording is the latest conversation involving Gaddafi and politicians with links to the Muslim Brotherhood to be leaked by opposition activist al-Hail.

The recordings include conversations between Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, and Gaddafi, in which they discuss Al Jazeera coverage and plot to undermine neighboring governments.

