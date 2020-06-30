Saudi Arabia believes only solution for Syria is political: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia believes a political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday during his Brussels conference speech, official Saudi Press Agency reported.
“[The Syrian] crisis has caused serious repercussions on the Syrian people, and on the security and stability of the region and the world,” SPA quoted Prince Faisal as saying. “The suffering of the Syrian people continues to this day.”
He also noted that Iran remains as a major threat to the future of Syria and its identity, according to SPA.
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46